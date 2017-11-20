Pirates of the Caribbean, Practical Magic and More Leaving Netflix in December 2017

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.

In addition to announcing which new movies and TV shows will become available for streaming in December—including Bright, Fuller House, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause—the company also announced which titles will be expiring in the next month.

Here is the complete list of title removals:

Dec. 1

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2