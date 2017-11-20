Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause Coming to Netflix in December 2017

With three days until Thanksgiving, Netflix gave subscribers an extra reason to be grateful by announcing which movies and TV shows will be available to stream in the month of December.

Here is the complete list of new additions:

Coming Dec. 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

A StoryBots Christmas

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping