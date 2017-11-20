Erika Jayne's 2017 Holiday Gift Ideas Are Not Too "XXpen$ive"

Erika Girardi (or Erika Jayne), of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known to be extravagant.
Earlier this year she estimated that she spends, "$40,000 a month on clothes, shoes and accessories." While the RHOBH star clearly has expensive taste, she curbed her holiday recommendations so you can share the perfect memory with your loved one, whether that be a DIY spa experience or looking into your ancestry.
Of course, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant chose some products that are signature Erika Jayne: a luxurious pink robe? Gel eye patches to recover from all the holiday parties? Yes to both, please!
However, the soon-to-be author also knows how to score a two-for-one deal. Check out the extra gift you get when scooping up her favorite mascara.
We all have an Erika—a.k.a. our "extra" friend—so scroll through this gift guide while you prepare for your next Real Housewives binge.
Regardless of what you choose, you'll be entertained and inspired to think out of the box this season.
She may have "XXpen$ive" taste and live in Beverly Hills, but when it comes to holiday gifting, Erika Girardi's picks are really quite relatable!
"Not only will this mascara make your eyes look absolutely irresistible, but you get a cute ornament as well :)"
SHOP: Better Than Sex Ornament, $12
"Beauty Blender is the key to flawless skin. Can't go wrong with this set."
SHOP: Gold Mine, $48
Article continues below
"It's always fun to find out your ancestry...you might be in for a big surprise..."
SHOP: 23 and Me, $199
"This robe embodies glamour and luxury—all the things The Beverly Hills Hotel represents."
SHOP: Signature Pink Terry Cloth Bathrobe, $168
"Great fun with the family!"
SHOP: Women's Evergreen Design Your Own Ugly Socks - Real Ugly Socks - Black One Size, $7
Article continues below
"These eye patches will help camouflage any damage done by late night holiday parties."
SHOP: Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $52
Did Erika's picks inspire you?
Stay tuned for more celebrity gift guides to come!