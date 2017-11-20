Bruno Mars Performs From the Top of the Apollo Theater in First Trailer for 24K Magic Live at the Apollo TV Special

This is about to be a 24 karat magic television special!

Bruno Mars is bringing the stage to the small screen thanks to 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, a primetime television special set to air on Nov. 29 starring the beloved hitmaker. An acclaimed showman, the crooner will kick off his special at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City atop the iconic spot's marquee. Mars and his band, the Hooligans, will also hit the streets to entertain locals and viewers alike.

While there is still much to stay tuned for until next week, the program looks like it will make you get up from your couch and bust a move.

"For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world," executive producer Ben Winston said in a statement. "To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night."