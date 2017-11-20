EXCLUSIVE!

Hailee Steinfeld Is Torn About How to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Della Reese

Touched by an Angel Star Della Reese Dead at 86

Diana Ross, Jagger Ross

Jagger Ross Adorably Steals the Spotlight From Grandma Diana Ross on the 2017 American Music Awards Stage

Branded: Sibley Scoles, America Music Awards, 2017

How to Take Red Carpet Makeup Risks IRL Just Like E! News Host Sibley Scoles

Hailee Steinfeld has a big birthday coming up, but the celebration is still a work in progress. 

As the songstress dished to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, she's on the fence about how to celebrate her upcoming 21st birthday in early December. 

"The big 2-1. What do I do? Do I do something? I'm kinda torn," she admitted. 

As for the possibility of a party already underway, if anyone is planning something for the birthday gal, "I don't know about it," she quipped. 

Of course, there are still more than three weeks until December 11, so Steinfeld has plenty of time to throw a star-studded soirée together if she so chooses, but according to the "Let Me Go" singer, the plans could turn out being much more low-key. "I probably will do something small with my friends," she hinted. 

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Steinfeld's mind is on her music. "I'm now back in my music headspace, so I'm all music 'til the end of the year and, come the new year, will be more, so we'll see what that brings," the Pitch Perfect 3 star added. 

While she's juggling a ton of projects, the actress won't let a busy schedule get too much in the way of matters of the heart. "I truly believe that you make time for the ones that you love and, hard as it can be, you make it work," she explained. 

So, who was lucky enough to escort Seinfeld to one of the music industry's biggest nights? 

"My parents!"

For more on music's big night, check out Daily Pop at 12/11 c and E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , 2017 American Music Awards , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.