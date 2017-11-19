Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: Go Backstage With Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and More Models

After a bit of turbulence, the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is off and running in Shanghai!

The catwalk queens enlisted to bring this year's hottest lingerie looks to life are backstage primping and prepping to strut their stuff. Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Lily Alridge and more stunners have gathered in VS' signature pink robes for a few must-see photo opps ahead of the main event.

Of course, there's always time for some fun and games as the ladies prepare to get in the zone. From working it for the cameras, to snapping selfies and even fitting in a last-minute facial, these Angels are more than ready to spread their wings and fly.