Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: Go Backstage With Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and More Models

After a bit of turbulence, the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is off and running in Shanghai!
The catwalk queens enlisted to bring this year's hottest lingerie looks to life are backstage primping and prepping to strut their stuff. Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Lily Alridge and more stunners have gathered in VS' signature pink robes for a few must-see photo opps ahead of the main event.
Of course, there's always time for some fun and games as the ladies prepare to get in the zone. From working it for the cameras, to snapping selfies and even fitting in a last-minute facial, these Angels are more than ready to spread their wings and fly.
As previously confirmed by E! News, Harry Styles, Miguel, Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang will serve as this year's musical guests. The announcement came days after it was revealed that Katy Perry would be unable to make it over visa issues and VS veteran Gigi Hadid was forced to unexpectedly drop out.
Early issues aside, the show must go on. Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt and Taylor Hill have also touched down in Shanghai for the show, which will air Nov. 28 on CBS.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Mwah! The modelesque besties blow a kiss to the camera.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
One word: Sultry!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The platinum blond runway star gets a pep talk from the fashion designer.
Article continues below
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Swedish model and Victoria's Secret Fashion Show favorite puckers up.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Just another day in the life for this Dutch fashion model.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
It's almost show time!
Article continues below
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
This model from South Sudan is cool, calm and collected before the big night.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Say cheese! The Aussie-born beauty is ready to hit the runway.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
A last-minute mask never hurt no one!
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Rehearsals are going swell for this gorgeous lady!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The models get cozy in a pair of fluffy robes.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The beauty is all smiles while getting her hair done.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The model gets some finishing touches done on her makeup.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Selfie time!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The blond bombshell goes au natural for rehearsals.
Article continues below
Alright, angels. Prepare to hit the red carpet!
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!