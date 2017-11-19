Pink Slams "Negative Nancys" Who Claim She Cringed During Christina Aguilera's 2017 AMAs Performance

ABC
When she wasn't making people cry with "Everybody Hurts" or defying gravity at the 2017 American Music Awards, Pink kept busy slamming claims she had "grimaced" during Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard.
On Sunday night, an image of the singer went viral with many outlets and Internet users claiming that the Pink wasn't feeling the "Your Body" singer's medley to the late Houston.
However, Pink was quick to shut down that nonsense.
Between her two performances, the singer reposted a tweet by Mark Sundstrum, which said, "@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts."
Along with the retweet, the mother of two wrote, "Yes. THIS. Christina f--king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's [sic]."
Christina and Pink have famously feuded in the past, but earlier this year Pink took to Twitter to explain that the popstars had made amends and moved on.
Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's ?????? https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ— P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017
.@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts— Mark Sundstrom (@106th) November 20, 2017
During tonight's American Music Awards, Christina, who was introduced by Academy Award winner Viola Davis, hit the stage to sing a medley of Houston's hit songs from the 1992 film The Bodyguard. The songstress wowed the crowd with covers of "I Will Always Love You," I Have Nothing" "Run to You" and "I'm Every Woman."
Despite the "grimace" photo of Pink, the performance brought the audience to its feet with many singing along to the chart-topping tunes sung by the late singer, who died on Feb. 11, 2012.
By all accounts (including Pink's), Xtina crushed it.