We're Flipping Out Over Pink's American Music Awards Performance on the Side of a Hotel

Anything you can do Pink can do better.

As if her opening performance with Kelly Clarkson wasn't special enough, the "What About Us" singer decided to take her show outside with a second performance on the side of the JW Marriott hotel.

"16 years ago, this singer stole our hearts with songs like 'Don't Let Me Get Me' and 'Get the Party Started,'" host Tracee Ellis Ross shared before introducing the singer. "Not only is she a powerhouse vocalist, but she's known for performances that take us to literally new heights."

She would later point to a small little dot that turned out to be Pink strapped in a harness ready to sing her way across the tall building.

"This tops anything she's ever done," Tracee shared. "With a beautiful performance, an artist that refuses to stay on the ground. Ladies and gentlemen, Pink."