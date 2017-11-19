Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute Brings the Crowd to Its Feet at the 2017 AMAs

She's the queen of the night!

A whopping 25 years after Whitney Houston gave us "I Will Always Love You" and showed fans her acting chops in The Bodyguard, Christina Aguilera took to the stage to honor the late singer and her beloved movie at the 2017 AMAs.

Introduced by Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Christina sang a medley of Houston's hit songs from the record-breaking soundtrack, which included "I Will Always Love You," I Have Nothing," "Run to You" and "I'm Every Woman."

The rousing performance brought the audience to its feet with many singing along to the chart-topping tunes sung by the late singer, who died on Feb. 11, 2012.

For the show, Christina wore her hair slicked back and opted for a silken black dress.