Pink and Kelly Clarkson's Opening Performance at the 2017 American Music Awards Will Leave You in Tears

What a powerful way to start an award show...

It's no surprise that the 2017 American Music Awards have brought some of the biggest names in music together for a night filled with musical performances.

But as the soon as the show kicked off, Pink and Kelly Clarkson set the bar extra high with their big-voiced collaboration of R.E.M.'s hit song "Everybody Hurts."

Instead of getting the party started, as some thought the A-list singers may do, the two hit a somber note with their moody cover of the '92 classic.