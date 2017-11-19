Worst Dressed at the 2017 AMAs: Julia Michaels, Sabrina Carpenter & More!

by Alanah Joseph |

Julia Michaels, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It takes more than a pretty dress to stun on the red carpet. 

In order to be successful on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, the last award show of the year, the celebrity's outfit must be on trend, fit perfectly, pair to hair and makeup, live up to the glam standard of the red carpet and photograph well. It's all in the details, making it easy to miss the mark.

Making it on to the Worst Dressed list can be disheartening after spending hours getting dress—we get it. But, with a few tweaks, celebs like Julia Michaels and Sabrina Carpenter would be stunners. Just take Julia's red gown. While we can appreciate the bold style, the cutout and tie in the middle of the dress isn't a flattering addition. 

2017 American Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars

Who didn't make the cut? Keep scrolling to find out!

Alisha Marie, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alisha Marie

The blogger makes a safe choice with a red, one shoulder dress, but it lacks the va va voom that the carpet requires.

Alessia Cara, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alessia Cara

The "Here" singer is as relatable as they come, but this outfit is too casual for the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

We applaud the singer for her bold ensemble on the red carpet, but this plaid number isn't quite glam enough for the event.

Violetta Komyshan, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Violetta Komyshan

While the sheer trend continues to impact the red carpet, this glittering gown does do the star's shape justice.

Julia Michaels, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Julia Michaels

While we love layered tulle, the "Issues" singer's gown features a cutout and tie that we're not understanding.

Renee Bargh, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Renee Bargh

Although this hue looks great on the star, we weren't convinced by this trench coat-inspired dress with asymmetrical hems.

