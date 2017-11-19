EXCLUSIVE!

Nick Jonas Receives the Best Dating Question From His Niece on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

The Chainsmokers Talk "Amazing" 5 Noms at 2017 AMAs

Patrick Schwarzenegger Talks National Geographic Mini-Series

Macklemore & Skylar Grey Talk "Glorious" at 2017 AMAs

Paging Nick Jonas: One of your youngest fans has a question for you!

Before performing at the 2017 American Music Awards, the "Find You" singer appeared on the red carpet to pose for photos and interact with fans.

But while stopping by Live From the Red Carpet, Nick found himself answering a big question from an unlikely reporter. Ladies and gentlemen, Kevin Jonas' daughter has a question.

"Who are you dating?" Nick's niece Alena asked in a surprise video clip. 

"That just made my whole year. Hi Alena. If you're watching, I love you and I miss you very much," Nick said. "I'm just enjoying my life tonight. I'll answer in private." 

Photos

2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Nick Jonas, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It's been a busy weekend for Nick who just got back from performing on Carnival Liberty as part of the Carnival Live Series Friday night.

On Sunday morning, the former Jonas Brothers member posted a throwback photo from 10 years ago to prove just how fast time flies.  

The singer couldn't help but share a photo of brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas on the red carpet before performing "SOS." Once a Jo Bros. fan, always a Jo Bros fan. 

Looking ahead, there is plenty of new music on the horizon that fans can look forward to. 

"I put out a Christmas song with Shania Twain—one of my all-time favorites," he shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "And I also have a song for an animated movie coming out this December. The music is 'Find You' at the moment but next year, expect more music."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 American Music Awards , Awards , Exclusives , Nick Jonas , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.