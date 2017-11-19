EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Talks Being a Superstar Mom at the 2017 AMAs: ''It's a Balancing Act''

Before her opening performance at the 2017 AMAs with Pink, Kelly Clarkson stopped by E! News to talk about her big night of music.

Talking to E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles, the chart-topping songstress admitted she was "very excited" about opening the show with Pink.

The big-voiced singer, who brought her 3-year-old River Rose and husband Brandon Blackstock's 16-year-old daughter Savannah, also talked about how she manages to promote her new album Meaning of Life and be a mom to her two kids, as well as her husband's older children.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer admitted it is hard doing it all while being a mom, "I think it's any working mom, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best."

She joked, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."

The entertainer also talked about about her upcoming gig being a coach on the next season of NBC's The Voice.

She gushed, "I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. 'Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them."

We can't wait to hear not one, but two, performances tonight!

