American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs

2017 American Music Awards By the Numbers

But first, the red carpet!

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross ' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena Gomez , Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga , and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening.

From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards !

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time.

Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum Hot damn! The Step Up star goes for the gold in a sheer, bedazzled gown.

Ciara We just couldn't help it: The R&B singer's AMAs style is totally automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh!

Pink Just moments before she's set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, the pop-rock singer has a total princess moment on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez New hair, new SelGo! The pop singer arrives to the 2017 AMAs rocking an edgy AF look.

Nick Jonas That smile! The "Chains" singer looks oh-so handsome in leather.

Kelly Clarkson The pop star goes for a dramatic look in black and gold velvet.

Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort Two words: Absolutely stunning!

Nicole Kidman Not a Big Little Lie in sight! The Aussie actress is on hand to support hubby Keith Urban.

DJ Khaled & Baby Assahd Growing up so fast! The father-son duo continue their red-carpet domination.

Niall Horan The "Slow Hands" singer walks the red carpet looking suave as ever.

Kelly Rowland Fresh off attending Serena Williams' fairytale wedding in New Orleans, the songstress wears a bold gown at the AMAs.

Macklemore & Skylar Grey The longtime music collaborators walk the red carpet in the freshest of ensembles.

KJ Apa The breakout star of Riverdale is a total H-U-N-K!

Chrissy Metz Fringed frenzy! The This Is Us star is elegant in a simple black and blue dress.

Chadwick Boseman The Black Panther star brings his super hero good looks to the 2017 AMAs.

Alessia Cara The "Scars to Your Beautiful" pairs a feminine bodysuit with baggy cargo pants and combat boots.

Florida Georgia Line The country music duo behind "God, Your Mama and Me" step out with their leading ladies.

Heidi Klum The supermodel is never one to miss an award show, and tonight's festivities proved no different.

Jamie & Corinne Foxx Before opening the show with a series of heartfelt sentiments, the Oscar winner and his daughter walk the red carpet.

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his blushing bride look every inch in love.

Shawn Mendes The "Treat You Better" singer keeps it cool in a patterned blazer.

Demi Lovato & Danica Roem The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brings the history-making transgender legislator as her 2017 AMAs guest.

Hailee Steinfeld The Pitch Perfect star rocks an updated version of the classic black suit.

BTS The K-Pop sensation touches down on American Music Awards soil for their highly-anticipated performance of "DNA."

Lea Michele Bronzed and beautiful! The Scream Queens star serves Grecian goddess vibes in her light pink gown.

Gaten Matarazzo The Stranger Things star took a break from getting caught in the Upside Down for a night out on the town.

The Chainsmokers The EDM duo coordinate their sleek red carpet looks.

Kathryn Hahn Orange you glad the Bad Moms star showed up to the AMAs?

Diana Ross and Family Music royalty has arrived to the 2017 AMAs!

Jessie James Decker She's glowing! The pregnant E! reality star and country music darling rests her hand on her growing baby bump.

Khalid He may be "Young, Dumb and Broke," but he's hitting the AMAs looking fresh.

Ashlee Simpson Disco is alive and well, just ask this singer!

Marshmello The EDM mastermind suits up (and goes incognito) for the big event.

Tracee Ellis Ross Your hostess with the mostest has arrived—in head to toe sequins, no less!

Erin Lim One hot mama! The E! News correspondent shows some skin in an LBD.

Sabrina Carpenter The actress steps out in a plaid trench coat and thigh-high boots perfect for fall.

Patrick Starr We're lime green with envy over this beauty guru's red carpet ensemble.

Julia Michaels The songwriter behind pop music's biggest hits arrives in red tulle.

Machine Gun Kelly The rapper makes a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.

Kat Graham The Vampire Diaries star goes for a pastel pink and white outfit.

Alisha Marie The YouTube star is feeling red hot, hot, hot this evening.

Renee Bargh The TV personality brings the land down under to the 2017 AMAs.