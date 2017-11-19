Selena Gomez Goes Platinum Blond for the 2017 American Music Awards

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Their Big Family Holiday Plans at 2017 American Music Awards

Lea Michele Gets a Surprise From Ramona Singer at 2017 AMAs

Nick Jonas, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Nick Jonas Receives the Best Dating Question From His Niece on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

All eyes are on Selena Gomezthis evening, and her arrival to the 2017 American Music Awards was certainly a standout. 

She debuted a platinum blond hairstyle, complete with an edgy, black leather mini dress and matching pumps. 

We're now only moments away from the pop singer's first live performance in over a year, one highly-anticipated comeback after 25-year-old Selena endured (and rose out of) a period of personal strife. 

Just two months ago, Gomez revealed she was recovering from a life-saving kidney transplant that granted her freedom from a debilitating Lupus diagnosis, which forced her to seek treatment for anxiety and depression in 2016. 

She also parted ways with her boyfriend of nearly a year, The Weeknd, and is rekindling a possible relationship with her equally as famous ex, Justin Bieber. But tonight, it's all about the music. 

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best American Music Awards Looks

Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday's big event, Selena reflected on her return to the stage with a sneak peek at rehearsals

"My first performance in over a year," Selena shared on Instagram. "The AMAs have been a place where I've shared some of my most intimate moments. 'Heart Wants What it Wants,' after treatment and now 'Wolves.' This Sunday."

Fans will remember Gomez's emotional speech from last year's AMAs, in which she accepted the Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist award with a piece of advice for those listening.

Holding back tears, she said on stage, "If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. And if that's anything, whether you respect me or not, that's one thing you should know about me. I care about people. And thank you so much for this. This is for you."

We can't wait for Selena to shine onstage! The box of tissues will be at the ready. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Apple News , 2017 American Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.