Lili Reinhart Gives Cole Sprouse the Look of Love During Midnight Breakfast

Along with the sweet image, Reinhart wrote, "When I wanted eggs and toast at 1am."

Sprouse, who is an avid photographer, appears to have snapped his lady love just after a bite of breakfast.

The too-cute photo shows the Riverdale actress smiling at a late night eatery as she jokingly tries to brush away a shutterbug. The actress tagged the photog as her co-star and boyfriend, whom she has been linked to since July .

On Saturday, Lili Reinhart shared an adorable Instagram pic taken by her main man Cole Sprouse and it's got us all glowing.

Breakfast at 1 a.m. is never too late when you're in love!

On the hit CW show, which is currently in its second season, Reinhart appears as Betty Cooper and Sprouse takes on the role as Jughead Jones. The two are an unlikely (but fan-favorite) couple on the show and are lovingly called "Bughead" by their loyal fans.

E! News confirmed that two were dating after the co-stars-turned-more first went public during 2017 Comic-Com . Reinhart and Sprouse have appeared on each other's social media accounts on more than one occasion since news hit that the duo took their love off the small screen and in to real life.

Milo Ventimiglia & Alexis Bledel in Gilmore Girls Before Ventimiglia starred in the hit series This Is Us, he was the Jess to Bledel's Rory in Gilmore Girls. Meanwhile, the pair dated behind the scenes from 2002 to 2006.

Milo Ventimiglia & Hayden Panettiere in Heroes The actor also dated his co-star in the NBC sci-fi series, for about two years until 2009.

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart in Riverdale It's been recently revealed that the Riverdale co-stars who play Jughead and Betty are dating IRL!

Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory The two stars of the hit CBS show started dating in 2007 and lasted for two years before calling it quits.

Blake Lively & Penn Badgley in Gossip Girl Before Lively met her hubby Ryan Reynolds through another project, she dated her Gossip Girl co-star until 2010.

Jennifer Lawrence & Nicholas Hoult in X-Men: First Class The mutant co-stars dated for 5 years before calling things off in 2014. Lawrence has said that it was difficult managing her breakup with Hoult around the same time The Hunger Games franchise was wrapping up.

Lea Michele & Cory Monteith in Glee A fan favorite, the couple had been dating for more than a year before Cory passed away in 2013.

Jude Law & Sienna Miller in Alfie After dating for less than a year, the couple were engaged by Christmas 2004. After a tumultuous relationship and a few affairs, they officially broke things off in 2006.

Jim Carrey & Renee Zellweger in Me, Myself & Irene You probably forgot that these two were engaged for a brief period of time before ending things in 2000.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt in Se7en Pitt and Paltrow were actually engaged for a short period of time in the 90s. Looking back at it more recently, she has said that he was "too good" for her.

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman in Days of Thunder When the two co-stars met in 1990, there was an instant connection. When Kidman was only 23, the pair wed and by the time she was 27 they had adopted two children. In 2001, after 11 years of marriage, they finalized their divorce.

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones This Game of Thrones power couple has been going strong for a while now!

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton The new couple originally met while working together on The Voice as coaches.

Ben McKenzie & Moren Baccarin This cute couple recently welcomed a baby into the world after they got together while working on their Fox TV series, Gotham.

Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood Young love! This couple started dating after working together on Vampire Academy.

Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes The hunky actor started dating his gorgeous girlfriend after they filmed The Place Beyond the Pines together. Now, they are mom and dad to two daughters together.

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson in Twilight The Twilight stars dated for years before calling it quits after Stewart was caught kissing director Rupert Sanders while filming Snow White and the Huntsman.

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum The pair got together after working on Step Up in 2006. They got married in 2009 and have a baby girl named Everly together.

Sophia Bush & Jesse Lee Soffer After working together on Chicago P.D., these two gorgeous actors kept the romance going.

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis in That '70s Show The teen stars later became a real-life couple and ultimately married. They now have two children together.

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren This gorgeous couple met on the set of Fantastic Four and got married in 2008. They now have two daughters together.

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied This cute couple met while working on Black Swan. They married in 2012 and have one child together, Aleph.

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield This hot, young duo met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man. They lasted several years before breaking up in 2015.

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth in The Last Song The on-again, off-again pair began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. They called off their engagement and broke up in 2013. By 2016, they had reconciled and have been going strong since.

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen This cute couple met while filming Jumper in 2007. They have been together ever since, and even have a baby together!





Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander in The Light Between Oceans The low-key pair made their silver screen debut together in the 2016 romantic drama.

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy After meeting while filming Evening, the couple got together and ended up married in 2009. It's been happily ever after since!

Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Stalker co-stars appear arrive at Warner Bros. and InStyle's Post- 2015 Golden Globe party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux in Wanderlust These former co-stars are now husband and wife.

Rachel McAdams & Michael Sheen in Midnight in Paris The two dated between 2010 and 2013.

Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez in Dark Tide The actress filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage.

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical The two are believed to have dated between 2006 and 2010.

Shia LaBeouf & Carey Mulligan in Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps The two met on the set of the movie and dated for more than a year before they split in 2010.

Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling in The Notebook The two dated for two years before they split in 2007.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner in Daredevil The actor and actress, co-stars in the movie Daredevil, wed in 2005 and have three children together. In June 2015, they announced they plan to end their 10-year-marriage.

Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries Damon and Elena dated in real life between 2011 and 2013.

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa in All My Children Real life imitated art for this couple, who married on screen and in real life.

David Arquette & Courteney Cox in Scream Three years after appearing on the silver screen together, the duo married. They were together for more than 10 years before separating in 2010.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern The real life Mr. and Mrs. have become the epitome of #RelationshipGoals as they raise two children together.

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar in I Know What You Did Last Summer This longtime couple met on set and have been calling each other husband and wife ever since.

Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer in True Blood These co-stars found longtime love after meeting on set in 2007. They have been married for seven years and have two children together.

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig in Dream House

Dev Patel & Freida Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire

Amanda Seyfried & Dominic Cooper in Mamma Mia! The former musical co-stars dated behind the scenes, but called it quits in 2010.

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian in Northern Lights This on-screen couple faced scandal before saying "I do" because they were both already married when they began having an affair behind the scenes.