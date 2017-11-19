Beyoncé Shares Photos of Her Sexy Look From Serena Williams' Wedding

Beyoncéattended Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding last week and somehow managed not to upstage the bride.

...which was likely not easy, because A, she's Beyoncé, and B, she looked sizzling.

The pop star on Sunday shared on her Instagram page several new photos of her in her sexy wedding outfit; a dark blue, plunging asymmetrical wrap dress that showed off plenty of cleavage and thigh, paired with stiletto sandals. She wore her hair long, down to the top of her thighs, and accessorized with a sparkling choker and triangle earrings.