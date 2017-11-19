SNL Host Chance the Rapper Parodies '90s R&B Group in Barack Obama Tribute Video

Chance the Rapper brought some serious nostalgia during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

He took part in a variety of sketches, including a prerecorded music video that has gone viral and shows him part of the fictional '90s R&B-style boy band De-Von-Tré, along with SNL stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd.

They perform a song titled "Come Back, Barack," in which they express their wish for former President Barack Obama to return to office and replace President Donald Trump, who like many U.S. leaders, SNL has often mocked.

Same lyrics include, "So come back, Barack / Even though it's not allowed / We want you back somehow / I need you in my life / So come back, Barack / We didn't know just what we had / Now things are looking bad / Like really bad, like World War bad, like nuclear bad / So come back, Barack."