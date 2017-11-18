Catherine Zeta-Jones Gushes Over Michael Douglas in Sweet Tribute on Couple's 17th Wedding Anniversary

From Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's saying goodbye to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd calling it off after 10 months and Fergie and Josh Duhamel ending their eight-year marriage, 2017 has had a lot of Hollywood splits. And since it's been Break Up City, pop. A-list couples, as of late, we romantics want to believe in love—nay, we need to believe in love again.
Luckily for all, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' rock solid relationship is here to rescue us from 2017's bummer summer of celeb breakups and the falling-out-of-love fall. It's just about time for a winter wonderland of love!
While many of Tinsel Town twosomes split, Catherine and Michael have proven time and time again that their fire is still burning for each other—two kids and almost two decades later. The duo celebrates their 17th wedding anniversary today and the Chicago star took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her main man, whom she married at the Plaza Hotel in New York on November 18, 2000.
The actress wrote, "17 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael."
The 48-year-old continued, "With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong."
Check out the couple's love story in photos...
John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The couple were glowing with anticipation for their wedding rehearsal dinner at NYC's Russian Tea Room in November 2000.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
They cut quite a figure at the L.A. premiere of Chicago in 2002.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Catherine was famously pregnant with Carys throughout the 2003 awards season. She didn't win a Golden Globe on this night, but her name was called at the Oscars a month later.
Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
Catherine channels Audrey Hepburn at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Awards Gala.
Lalo Yasky/WireImage.com
A couple of fresh fall looks in October 2006.
Paul Fenton/ZUMAPress.com
The couple attend a benefit for the Motion Picture & Television Fund, one of Douglas' pet causes, in May 2007.
Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage.com
We're loving CZJ's wavy lob in April 2008.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
After bounding back from tongue cancer, Michael looks pretty happy to be alive at the NYC premiere of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps in November 2010.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
They attend the Icon Award Presentation during the 22nd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2011.
Carlo Allegri\Getty Image
"Oh, no big deal, just standing next to a goddess here..." in 2011.
John Parra/WireImage.com
The longtime couple sport similar looks during New York Fashion Week in February 2011.
Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
The chic duo step out in New York for the Children of Chernobyl Hosts Children At Heart Gala Dinner in November 2011.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
They attend a 2012 Tribeca Film Festival event in April hand in hand.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
"Personally, I think they're a little sweet." (Overheard at the 2012 Monte Cristo Awards, which of course doesn't actually honor the sandwich.)
Caesars Entertainment
The family enjoys an outing to Nathan Burton's magic show in Vegas in August 2012.
ABC/Rick Rowell
Catherine matches the night's big prize at the 2013 Oscars.
Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage
Douglas puts the moves on his wife in 2013 during the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Asadorian-Mejia/Splash
The couple head out to the Barbra Streisand Tribute at Lincoln Center in April 2013.
Courtesy: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE
The couple look happy and healthy at Grey Goose's cocktail reception for The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Chaplin Award Gala in April 2013, a few months before announcing what would turn out to be a temporary separation.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
They hit the red carpet at the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood that June.
The fam shares a holiday vacation pic in December 2014.
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
The philanthropic pair attend the Phoenix House Public Service Award Dinner in January 2015.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Another glam night out, here at the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Celebration in February 2015.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The patrons of the arts attend the opening night celebration for The Library at The Public Theater in April 2015.
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images for Genesis Prize Foundation
The whole family is there to watch Michael Douglas be honored in Jerusalem with the Genesis Prize, presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in June 2015.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Doing a Marvel movie makes premieres a family affair, here at the London premiere of Ant-Man in July 2015 with son Dylan and daughter Carys.
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
The longtime tennis fans enjoy a day date at the 2015 U.S. Open in September.
