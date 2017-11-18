Teen Mom's Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards Get Married (Again)

Teen Mom OG's Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards finally got the wedding they wanted.

The two had secretly tied the knot this past May in Tennessee, just before he headed to rehab. That ceremony was shown on the reality show's season six finale. Ryan's parents were there but his ex Maci Bookout and their 9-year-old son, Bentley, did not attend.

Ryan and Mackenzie, formerly known as Mackenzie Standifer, exchanged vows at another "original, intended" wedding ceremony in a church on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

"It's been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon—we knew from day one this was going to be it," Mackenzie told E! News exclusively this week.

She said Bentley did not know she and his dad were already married.

She also said she believed Maci will attend the wedding, as she had invited the couple to hers. She and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in 2016 and share 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 1-year-old son Maverick.

Mackenzie also has a son named Hudson from a previous relationship.

"Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It's about our boys," Mackenzie told E! News. "This is a day about us, yes, but it's also about us becoming a family."