Tyrese Gibson Calls Joint Custody Ruling a "Win" for Daughter Shayla

"It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority," he said.

He said that for the past 10 years, he has been "the best father" he could be while facing "false accusations" by Shayla's mother and "while being thrusted into unexpected social media storms all while trying to fight for my career and stay afloat financially."

Over the past few months, Tyrese had often shared long posts about his daughter and custody battle and other messages stemming from an online feud with Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson. He even threatened to quit Fast & Furious 9 if the actor reprised his role.

Last weekend, Tyrese posted on Instagram that he had had a "complete meltdown online" after suffering an "adverse effect" from a psychiatric medication.

"Today is the first day of the rest of my life with MY FAMILY, my FRIENDS, my fans and supporters and my business associates and of course my immediate TEAM - God bless you," Tyrese wrote on Saturday. "Broken but I will heal from this."