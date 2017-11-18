Miss World 2017 Winner Is Miss India Manushi Chhillar

And the winner of the 2017 Miss World pageant is...Miss India Manushi Chhillar.

Stephanie Hill, Miss England, was the first runner up and Miss Mexico Alma Andrea Meza Carmona was second runner up in the 67th Miss World contest.

It's believed that 126 women from all around the globe took part in the pageant which occurred in the Sanya, China. But only one lucky lady could walk away with the crown, which eventually went to a 20-year-old medical student from Haryana, India.

Stephanie Del Valle, the last year's Miss World winner from Puerto Rico, presented the honor at the Sanya City Arena.

The big win for Miss India comes after the country's 17 year dry spell in the pageant. In 2000, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra won the crown.

The TV and film star took to Twitter to congratulate Chhillar, writing, "And we have a successor!Congratulations @ManushiChhillar on becoming #MissWorld2017. cherish and learn, and most importantly enjoy it. Bravo."