Kris Jenner Gets Hilarious Revenge on Khloe Kardashian By Joking About Vagina ''Dryness,'' Yeast Infections & More on KUWTK

Revenge is a dish best served hilariously!

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner hired a scribe to record all of her conversations, which lead Khloe Kardashian to torture Kris by saying lots of really embarrassing things in front of the scribe (we're talking "queefing" accusations and adult diapers!). Not to be outdone, Kris later gave Khloe a dose of her own medicine by teasing her at a family meal.

"Do I need to leave a name at the gate for a prescription delivery?" Kris asked the table, adding, "Medication for Khloe's lice."

"Kourt, she's trying to do what I did at the restaurant," Khloe laughs.