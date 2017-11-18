Serena Williams' Sister Venus Williams Was a Stunning Bridesmaid at Her Wedding

While all eyes were on the bride, the groom and their baby, Venus Williams also turned heads at her sister Serena Williams' wedding with a stunning bridesmaid look.

The tennis champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, father of their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia, tied the knot in New Orleans on Thursday in front of family and friends, including major celebs. Her bridesmaids were sisters Venus, Lyndrea Price and Isha Price, as well as Diondra ThorntonVal Vogt and Justus Bobbitt. All wore custom Galia Lahav dresses.

Everyone except Venus wore nude embellished gowns, while the tennis star stood out in another custom Galia Lahav dress with a plunging white, feathered lace bodice with a short-sleeve nude overlay and a light nude long tulle skirt over it.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

Just Married!

Serena and Alexis walk back up the aisle after exchanging vows in New Orleans. The wedding was attended by their friends and family, including 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympian.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Venus Williams, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

Sister Love

Serena, wearing an Alexander McQueen princess gown, poses with sister Venus Williams, who wore a custom Galia Lahav bridesmaid's dress.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

Be Our Guest

The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme.

Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

Beetham/Prahl/Splash News

Kim Kardashian

After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony. 

Eva Longoria, Jose Bastion, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Eva Longoria & Jose Bastion

Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding. 

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Kelly Rowland & La La Anthony

Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time. 

Selita Ebanks, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Selita Ebanks

Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening. 

Anna Wintour, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

Splash News

Anna Wintour

The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine

Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style. 

Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee

The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day. 

Colton Haynes, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Colton Haynes

Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony. 

LaLa Anthony, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams Wedding

Instagram

LaLa Anthony, Ciara & Kelly Rowland

The three pose at the wedding.

The bride wore a white, strapless, belted Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess gown with a cape and XIV Karats jewelry worth $3.5 million, according to Vogue. Alexis wore an Armani suit.

Their daughter, 2-month-old Alexis Olympia, stole the show as well. She wore a white dress as Serena's mother Oracene Price, dressed in a nude and white lace gown, carried her down the aisle.

Serena later changed into a feathered white Versace dress for the reception, while Venus removed her tulle skirt to reveal a mini skirt matching her bodice.

The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme. Guests, including the likes of Kim KardashianBeyoncéKelly RowlandEva LongoriaVogue Editor-in-Chief Anna WintourLaLa AnthonyColton Haynes and Ciara, sat at long, lavish tables, each named after Serena's grand slam wins. The bride and groom danced to "Beauty and the Beast" for their first dance.

"The only way to truly express my emotion when @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian got married," Colton wrote on Instagram. "I cried so hard @beyonce , @kellyrowland , & @kimkardashian had to check on me lol. I'm so happy for you both. ❤❤❤"

"I love you both and I'm so incredibly proud of you!" wrote Kelly. "Welcome to the club!"

