Harry Styles and 3 Others Confirmed as Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers

In early October, rumors swirled that both Styles and ex Taylor Swift would perform at the Victoria's Secret show after Swift fans circulated what many believed to be a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Administration Bureau that stated that the singers had been issued administrative licenses to perform four songs in Shanghai on November 20—the date of the event.

A couple of weeks ago, Perry was rumored to be a performer after a letter that she appeared to have sent requesting permission to perform in China was posted by the Chinese press and also circulated on Twitter.

Rumors about Miguel performing also circulated on social media in recent days.

None of the singers nor Victoria's Secret commented on the rumors.

E! News learned on Friday that Perry would not be able to make it to China. A source said the singer "was looking forward to being the main star of the show, being able to promote her new album, and is bummed that her visa did not get accepted." The insider also said Perry and Styles "even talked about doing a few songs together."

PageSix said Perry was initially was informed that she'd be able to gain access but that the decision was reversed after the Chinese government found out about her wearing a sunflower dress and a Taiwanese flag at a 2015 concert in Taipei, which China had perceived as a show of support for Taiwanese anti-China protesters. Perry and Victoria's Secret have not commented.