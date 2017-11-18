Harry Styles and 3 Others Confirmed as Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers

Harry Styles has been officially confirmed to perform at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, after main act Katy Perry's visa was denied.
Ed Razek, executive producer of the annual event and the lingerie company's chief creative officer, said in a statement to People on Saturday that the male singer signed on months ago.
"Also appearing are Grammy award-winning artist Miguel, Tony award-winning star of Hamilton Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang," he said. "We are incredibly thrilled to have them with us."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM
In early October, rumors swirled that both Styles and ex Taylor Swift would perform at the Victoria's Secret show after Swift fans circulated what many believed to be a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Administration Bureau that stated that the singers had been issued administrative licenses to perform four songs in Shanghai on November 20—the date of the event.
A couple of weeks ago, Perry was rumored to be a performer after a letter that she appeared to have sent requesting permission to perform in China was posted by the Chinese press and also circulated on Twitter.
Rumors about Miguel performing also circulated on social media in recent days.
None of the singers nor Victoria's Secret commented on the rumors.
E! News learned on Friday that Perry would not be able to make it to China. A source said the singer "was looking forward to being the main star of the show, being able to promote her new album, and is bummed that her visa did not get accepted." The insider also said Perry and Styles "even talked about doing a few songs together."
PageSix said Perry was initially was informed that she'd be able to gain access but that the decision was reversed after the Chinese government found out about her wearing a sunflower dress and a Taiwanese flag at a 2015 concert in Taipei, which China had perceived as a show of support for Taiwanese anti-China protesters. Perry and Victoria's Secret have not commented.
Several models who were set to take part in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show were also denied entry to China. Gigi Hadid was supposed to return to the runway and announced earlier this week she wouldn't be able to make it to the country. She did not provide a reason. Her statement comes months after a video of her squinting purposely was criticized on Chinese social networks and spurred accusations of racism. Gigi apologized on China's site Weibo, saying, "I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed, and I'm hopeful you'll accept my apology."
Her sister Bella Hadid was granted a visa and will be walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway for the second time.
She and several other models who did make it to China for the event, including Victoria's Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel, posted pics upon their arrival.
"Just a 'little' excited to see my girls and the venue for the next #VSfashionshow #shanghai," Ambrosio wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with several fellow models.
#VsFashionShow Shanghai Countdown begins," wrote Lily Aldridge, alongside the same photo.