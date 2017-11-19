Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Throw Nicole Williams an Epic Engagement Party on WAGS L.A.

It's a season of new beginnings!

On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., the ladies had a lot to celebrate. Well, maybe just Nicole Williams. She's still busy planning her wedding to Larry English and she got to celebrate with her bridesmaids, thanks to Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

The two cousins planned a baller engagement party for Nicole and her finacé. The future Mrs. English absolutely loved it. "The party looks amazing," Nicole shared. "On a scale from 1 to 10, Natalie and Olivia definitely get a 12."