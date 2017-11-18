These Gigi Hadid-Loved Stuart Weitzman Mules Are Seriously Discounted

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Diana Ross

Diana Ross' Most Major Fashion Moments Ever

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

Why the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Falling Apart at the Seams

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot's Blinding, Golden Gown & More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Saturday Savings

Gotham/GC Images

The good news just keeps getting better.

This week, we learned that after Gigi Hadid fell in love with Stuart Weitzman's satin nude mules, she partnered with the brand to create her own: the Gigi Mules. Then, to make it even better, we stumbled upon a Nordstrom sale that includes the original pair for 40 percent off. So, if you can't quite afford $500 for the Gigi design, you can opt for the next best thing: $238 for a Gigi-approved design.

Photos

Winter Boots: Celebrity Picks With Prices You Can Afford

We get why the model loves them. You can wear nudes flats with pretty much anything. You can go casual with a white top and jeans, or you can dress up the satin beauties with a light toned dress or ensemble (see: Gigi's lace-accented outfit). Without the heel, they're comfortable (a.k.a. the perfect work shoe). Yet, with the satin fabric, they chic.

Shop the sales for a pair that fits your budget. Check out the mules that are on sale now below! 

ESC: Nude Mules

Stuart Weitzman

Mulearky Slide, Was $398.00, Now $238.80

ESC: Nude Mules

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Flats, Was $387.00, Now $193.50 

ESC: Nude Mules

Ulla Johnson

Varena Mule Slides, Was $395.00, Now $197.50 

Article continues below

ESC: Nude Mules

Steve Madden

Pearls, Was $89.95, Now $49.98

ESC: Nude Mules

GC Shoes

Drina Mule, Was $39.99, Now $29.98

ESC: Nude Mules

Chinese Laundry

Jump Mule, Was $69.99, Now $64.98

Article continues below

ESC: Nude Mules

Kate Spade New York

Marks Sequin Mules, Was $198, Now $99.00

ESC: Nude Mules

Madden Girl

Women's AAVA Mule, Was $49.99, Now $29.99

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE:  Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman: A First Look at the Model's Mules

RELATED ARTICLE:  Gigi and Bella Hadid's Most Stylish Sister Moments

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Top Stories , Style Collective
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.