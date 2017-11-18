These Gigi Hadid-Loved Stuart Weitzman Mules Are Seriously Discounted

Gotham/GC Images
The good news just keeps getting better.
This week, we learned that after Gigi Hadid fell in love with Stuart Weitzman's satin nude mules, she partnered with the brand to create her own: the Gigi Mules. Then, to make it even better, we stumbled upon a Nordstrom sale that includes the original pair for 40 percent off. So, if you can't quite afford $500 for the Gigi design, you can opt for the next best thing: $238 for a Gigi-approved design.
We get why the model loves them. You can wear nudes flats with pretty much anything. You can go casual with a white top and jeans, or you can dress up the satin beauties with a light toned dress or ensemble (see: Gigi's lace-accented outfit). Without the heel, they're comfortable (a.k.a. the perfect work shoe). Yet, with the satin fabric, they chic.
Shop the sales for a pair that fits your budget. Check out the mules that are on sale now below!
Mulearky Slide, Was $398.00, Now $238.80
Maryam Flats, Was $387.00, Now $193.50
Varena Mule Slides, Was $395.00, Now $197.50
Pearls, Was $89.95, Now $49.98
Drina Mule, Was $39.99, Now $29.98
Jump Mule, Was $69.99, Now $64.98
Marks Sequin Mules, Was $198, Now $99.00
Women's AAVA Mule, Was $49.99, Now $29.99
