Gal Gadot's Blinding, Golden Gown & More Best Dressed Stars

While stars may live in sweats and stretch pants come Thanksgiving, they were nothing but glam this pre-turkey week.

Did we expect anything less? Of course not, but the choice of formalwear was a little surprising. For instance, Chrissy Teigen arrived to the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles in an A-line, off-the-shoulder Costarellos gown. Between the tulle-like fabric and vibrant color, the cookbook author looked like a very unconventional bride…in the best way, of course.

At the same event, Zoe Saldana also was a pleasant surprise, wearing a tuxedo dress with button details running down the slit. The menswear-inspired look was made feminine with the sliver of exposed skin and statement shoes. Did the star just inspire our next holiday ensemble? We think so.