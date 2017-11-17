Gal Gadot's Blinding, Golden Gown & More Best Dressed Stars

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
While stars may live in sweats and stretch pants come Thanksgiving, they were nothing but glam this pre-turkey week.
Did we expect anything less? Of course not, but the choice of formalwear was a little surprising. For instance, Chrissy Teigen arrived to the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles in an A-line, off-the-shoulder Costarellos gown. Between the tulle-like fabric and vibrant color, the cookbook author looked like a very unconventional bride…in the best way, of course.
At the same event, Zoe Saldana also was a pleasant surprise, wearing a tuxedo dress with button details running down the slit. The menswear-inspired look was made feminine with the sliver of exposed skin and statement shoes. Did the star just inspire our next holiday ensemble? We think so.
While the beaming light that was Gal Gadot at the Justice League premiere was not surprising, we have to give Wonder Woman credit for glittering in so much gold.
To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
Matt Roberts/Getty Images
The rom-com actress contrasts a tomboy 'do with a feminine-yet-edgy Michael Kors gown. A transparent top with leafy accents and leg slit are elegant ways to show some skin.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Good-bye, naked dress. Hello, netted dress! The holes in the actress' Giambattista Valli ensemble are embroidered with flowers and allow a two-piece bodysuit to peak through.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Saldana's blazer-inspired dress at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala is all work and all play. But the floral black stilettos are strictly play.
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
The Parks and Recreation actress wears a vintage lace Valentino frock to the Moet Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globes Award Season party. The white garment is layered with a pink slip that picks up on the red accent at the bottom of the skirt.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The tennis star serves up some serious red carpet style in a black and gold Versace mini at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. She pairs the power dress with a matching scrunchy.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The Good Place star is the belle of the ball in a baby blue, Cinderella-esque gown by Vika Gazinskaya at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala.
Article continues below
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
We are completely here for Emma's Louis Vuitton pinafore at the 2017 Governors Awards.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The model wore a vibrant-yet-delicate red tulle number by Costarellos to the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The real-life Wonder Woman looks like an Amazonian goddess in this gold-on-gold Altuzarra ensemble.
Article continues below
Which look was your favorite?
RELATED ARTICLE: Miranda Kerr, Demi Lovato & More Prove Turtlenecks Are Cool