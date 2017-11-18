Elizabeth Smart Will Never Watch Her Lifetime Movie Again: "It Was Terrifying"

Someone who didn't tune in to watch I Am Elizabeth Smart, Lifetime's latest TV movie about the 2002 abduction of Elizabeth Smart that premiered on Saturday night? The subject herself, who served as the film's narrator and was a producer on the movie, which provides an intimate look at her nine-month kidnapping when she was 14 years old.

"I'm pretty proud of it and I've watched it and, no offense to Alana [Boden, who played Smart in the film], she was great, but I never want to watch it again," Smart, now 29, told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos during the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour. "That's how good it was."