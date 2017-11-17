Project Runway's Wendy Pepper Dead At Age 53

Wendy Pepper, who competed on the first season of Project Runway, died earlier this week. She was 53.

The Washington D.C. area-based artist, whose real name was Anne Eustis Pepper Stewart, passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by her family, according to a Washington Post obituary published on Friday. The cause of her death was not revealed.

She is survived by her daughter Finley, her parents, three brothers, a sister and several nieces and nephews.

Wendy competed on the first season of the reality show in 2004 and placed third. She also appeared on the second season of Project Runway All Stars, which aired in 2012 and 2013.