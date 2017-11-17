Inside Serena Williams' Wedding Day: How Beyoncé, New Edition and Disney Created Big Surprises

The excellence is always in the details.
When Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian said "I Do" in New Orleans Thursday night, fans expected the couple to pull out all the stops.
Nobody, however, could have predicted some of the small but significant details that made this event an evening to remember.
Brides Executive Director Lisa Gooder sat down with E! News and revealed plenty of surprising moments from both the couple and invited guests.
"Serena loves Disney and Alexis and Serena danced their first dance song to 'Tale as Old as Time.' I think that song is really significant because that song's from Beauty and the Beast and they come from two such different worlds and I think that was the theme of the evening," Lisa revealed to us. "There were a lot of athletes and sports stars blended with the tech community from Alexis."
E! Illustration
The Lion King's "Circle of Life" and Beauty and the Beast's "Be Our Guest" were also played at one point during the celebration.
Another unexpected moment happened late into the evening when R&B group New Edition took to the stage. And yes, Alexis and Serena went on stage to perform a choreographed dance.
While the music and performances is enough for any fan to get FOMO, Lisa also revealed to E! News that Alexis was able to bring in a carousel to the event around 1:30 a.m. In fact, guests including Beyoncé couldn't help but hop on for a ride.
"Anytime he had been told that something wasn't possible—whether it be in his personal life or business life—he tried to make it possible and so this was a surprise to Serena," Lisa explained.
Perhaps guests including Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian should have known the whole event was going to be stellar. After all, the magic started right from the beginning.
We're told the couple followed tradition by not seeing each other before they walked down the aisle. Their two-month-old baby was also able to walk down the aisle with help from Serena's mother. As for those vows, let's just say both parties didn't disappoint.
"Alexis really was amazing during the ceremony. The couple wrote their own vows," Lisa shared with us. "They were super personal and he really delivered and said 'You are my Queen and we already have our Princess.' Everybody was crying. There wasn't a dry eye in the house."
Go to Brides.com for more wedding details and keep a lookout for Serena on the cover of their February issue.