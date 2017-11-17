Inside Serena Williams' Wedding Day: How Beyoncé, New Edition and Disney Created Big Surprises

The excellence is always in the details.

When Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian said "I Do" in New Orleans Thursday night, fans expected the couple to pull out all the stops.

Nobody, however, could have predicted some of the small but significant details that made this event an evening to remember.

Brides Executive Director Lisa Gooder sat down with E! News and revealed plenty of surprising moments from both the couple and invited guests.

"Serena loves Disney and Alexis and Serena danced their first dance song to 'Tale as Old as Time.' I think that song is really significant because that song's from Beauty and the Beast and they come from two such different worlds and I think that was the theme of the evening," Lisa revealed to us. "There were a lot of athletes and sports stars blended with the tech community from Alexis."