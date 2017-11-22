Nikki Bella & John Cena Reveal Who Does the Thanksgiving Cooking in Their House

Is John Cena a secret five-star chef?

With Thanksgiving just one day away, John and fiancée Nikki Bella are revealing who does the heavy lifting when it come to cooking the big Turkey Day meal.

"I do more [cooking]," Nikki told E! News at her man's Daddy's Home 2 premiere. "I always make a cheese rice and he's always watching football and having a beer."

John added, "I think anybody knows in holiday season the kitchen is where the food is. So I spend a ton of time in the kitchen, I'm just not cooking."