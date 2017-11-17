Could Jordan Fisher's Eye Injury Keep Him From Winning Dancing With the Stars?

With the finals of Dancing with the Stars coming up next week, there's hardly time for anything but perfect dancing.
Unfortunately, not only is pro Lindsay Arnold dealing with a knee injury, but her leaderboard-leading partner Jordan Fisher is also suffering from a serious problem with his eye.
In the exclusive clip above, you can see the moment during rehearsal where Lindsay's fingernail went into Jordan's eye, leaving him with an incredibly painful-looking scratched cornea. His eye doctor gave him a contact to wear to keep the scratch from being irritated, but Jordan's still clearly in a lot of pain.
"Between Lindsay's knee and my eye, we're both not in the place that we would like to be for the finale week, but you know, you do what you can," Jordan says in the clip.
Jordan has been at the front of the pack week after week with multiple perfect scores under his belt, and he's definitely a frontrunner to win the mirrorball trophy on Tuesday.
He managed to dance with the injury last week while Lindsay wore a knee brace to keep her own injury in check, but they admitted to us after the show that it was their hardest day of competition so far.
"We really had to rely on each other throughout this," Lindsay told us. "For me as a pro, usually I'm the one who can be the shoulder to lean on. I needed Jordan today as much as he needed me. I feel like that's how we were able to get through this incredibly insane day."
"I don't even know how to put it into words," Jordan said of making it into the finals. "So grateful. We're both kind of battered and bruised right now and both very exhausted, but I couldn't be more grateful to be able to share this experience with Lindsay."
Dancing with the Stars' finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC.