Ayesha Curry Dishes on Being a "Passionate" NBA Fan: "I Can't Help Myself"

Ayesha Curry is husband Stephen Curry's No. 1 fan.
The author and Covergirl star was a guest on Friday's episode of E!'s Daily Pop and dished to co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Jessi Cruickshank about cheering during Golden State Warriors games. Ayesha, who tied the knot with basketball star Stephen in 2011, can often be seen supporting her husband during his games and tweeting about the games on social media. But is there a line he says that she can't cross?
"No, I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," Ayesha shared. She later added, "I'm such a fan."
The couple has two daughters together, Riley was born in 2012 and Ryan was born in 2015. Both Ayesha and Stephen have so much going on professionally, so do they find time to all get together to have dinner?
"That is something we always do," Ayesha said. "Obviously days like today that's not gonna happen, but as often as we can we sit around the table, that's my number one motto. I feel like it's something that's being lost in today's society, that family meal around that table. And so I make it a point and that's kind of my message that I'm sending to everybody is to gather 'round the table because that's where relationships are built."
Take a look at what else Ayesha had to say about family, basketball and more in the Daily Pop clip above!