Ayesha Curry Dishes on Being a "Passionate" NBA Fan: "I Can't Help Myself"

The couple has two daughters together, Riley was born in 2012 and Ryan was born in 2015. Both Ayesha and Stephen have so much going on professionally, so do they find time to all get together to have dinner?

"That is something we always do," Ayesha said. "Obviously days like today that's not gonna happen, but as often as we can we sit around the table, that's my number one motto. I feel like it's something that's being lost in today's society, that family meal around that table. And so I make it a point and that's kind of my message that I'm sending to everybody is to gather 'round the table because that's where relationships are built."