5 Times the Kardashians Expertly Avoided Confirming Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's Rumored Pregnancies

There's been quite a bit of baby talk circulating Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jennerlately...but none of it has actually come from them!
While Kim Kardashian has confirmed she's expecting baby No. 3 (another girl!) via surrogate, both Kylie and Khloe have stayed mum on the topic their rumored pregnancies, and they've made their family members promise to do the same.
In fact, Kim joined The Ellen Show earlier this week and revealed that they have a family group chat in which they discuss all the rumors swirling around them. That's also where they decide when each person will speak out about whatever rumor pertains to them.
"We threaten each others' lives if we speak for the other one," Kim explained. "We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves."
Kim takes it so seriously, she even went on The Late Late Show With James Corden and drank a disgusting sardine smoothie to avoid discussing the rumors about her sisters. Talk about taking one for the team!
And she's not alone...
Watch all the times the Kardashians have side-stepped baby talk about Khloe and Kylie in the video above!