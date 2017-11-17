Mandy Moore's Makeup Artist Reveals Cold-Weather Beauty Hacks

Cold weather and matte lips don't pair well together.

The chilled winds and indoor heating during the winter months can easily dry out your lips, resulting in an uneven surface. While you most likely have a go-to lip balm, what about those days when you want to rock a statement lip? The weather shouldn't keep you from your favorite beauty trends. 

Enter Jenn Streicher, a Laura Mercier makeup artist whose client roster includes Mandy Moore (the queen of the pink statement lip), Emily Blunt and Alison Brie. The beauty professional appeared on this week's freeSTYLE, and revealed how to avoid dry lips, so you can wear the lipstick you love during the holidays.

"We're going to be using a really matte color, and I love matte," she said. "They're long wearing and they really exaggerate the color, I think. But, you have to make sure you prep your lips really good, but you don't want to look all flaky and weird."

What's in Ashley Benson's Makeup Bag?

Check out the products Jenn uses to keep her clients' lipstick-ready all season long below!

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

French Girl Organics

To prep the lips, celeb makeup artist Jenn Streicher applied this sugar scrub to co-host Vanessa Grimaldi's lips. While she'd normally let it sit for a few minutes, Vanessa quickly used her finger to exfoliate her lips. "You're taking off that dead top layer of skin," the beauty pro told freeSTYLE viewers. "It has essential oils, so while it's exfoliating, it's moisturizing."

If you don't have a sugar scrub at home, Jenn also recommends using a toothbrush to gently exfoliate your lips.

Rose Lip Polish, $15.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Elizabeth Arden

For a nighttime solution to dry lips, Jenn recommends Elizabeth Arden. "You want to wear it at night," she said. "It's really hard to wear matte lipsticks with a balm."

Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm, $24.00

 

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Laura Mercier

Before applying a lipstick, she applied a light layer of translucent powder to the lips. "So you don't have any [leftover] oil," she explained.

Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Laura Mercier

Vanessa's statement comes courtesy of this matte lipstick. Once applied, both hosts and the makeup artist swooned over the color for its pink-red tone. 

Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick, $28.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Tom Ford

 

Matte lipsticks don't pair well with dry lips. "[Tom Ford lipsticks] are moisturizing," she shared. "If you tend to have a drier lip, it's a great option." The only downfall is that the beauty pro states that products don't last as long, so remember to keep it in your purse.  

Matte Lip Color, $54.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Beautyblender

 

The beauty blender is this makeup artist's "favorite product ever."

Original Makeup Sponge Applicator, $25.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Caudalie

"I always recommend people use [concealer] with a damp beauty blender," she told the audience, before revealing that she wets the blender in the skin when her client arrives. By the time she's ready to use it, it's dried a bit, so she sprays the sponge with this beauty elixir. "You don't want it to be too cakey under your eye."

Beauty Elixir, $49.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Laura Mercier

When it comes to eyeshadow, the pro prefer shadow sticks. "I think they're really easy," she shared listing her reasons. "They're full-proof. You don't get the fallout everywhere. It gives you a nice finish."

Caviar Stick Eye Colour, $29.00

 

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Sisley Paris

To take Vanessa's makeup from day to night, Jenn went over the golden base with this bronze-hued shadow.

Phyto-Lip Twist, $50.00

ESC: Mandy Moore Beauty

Trestique

Then she applied eyeliner from the inner corner to the outer corner. "You don't need to be precious about it," she explained while dragging the liner. "Just whip it on, because you're going back and smudging it."

Line, Sharpen and Smudge Eye, $19.00

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

