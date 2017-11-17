Mandy Moore's Makeup Artist Reveals Cold-Weather Beauty Hacks

Cold weather and matte lips don't pair well together.
The chilled winds and indoor heating during the winter months can easily dry out your lips, resulting in an uneven surface. While you most likely have a go-to lip balm, what about those days when you want to rock a statement lip? The weather shouldn't keep you from your favorite beauty trends.
Enter Jenn Streicher, a Laura Mercier makeup artist whose client roster includes Mandy Moore (the queen of the pink statement lip), Emily Blunt and Alison Brie. The beauty professional appeared on this week's freeSTYLE, and revealed how to avoid dry lips, so you can wear the lipstick you love during the holidays.
"We're going to be using a really matte color, and I love matte," she said. "They're long wearing and they really exaggerate the color, I think. But, you have to make sure you prep your lips really good, but you don't want to look all flaky and weird."
Check out the products Jenn uses to keep her clients' lipstick-ready all season long below!
French Girl Organics
To prep the lips, celeb makeup artist Jenn Streicher applied this sugar scrub to co-host Vanessa Grimaldi's lips. While she'd normally let it sit for a few minutes, Vanessa quickly used her finger to exfoliate her lips. "You're taking off that dead top layer of skin," the beauty pro told freeSTYLE viewers. "It has essential oils, so while it's exfoliating, it's moisturizing."
If you don't have a sugar scrub at home, Jenn also recommends using a toothbrush to gently exfoliate your lips.
Rose Lip Polish, $15.00
Elizabeth Arden
For a nighttime solution to dry lips, Jenn recommends Elizabeth Arden. "You want to wear it at night," she said. "It's really hard to wear matte lipsticks with a balm."
Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm, $24.00
Laura Mercier
Before applying a lipstick, she applied a light layer of translucent powder to the lips. "So you don't have any [leftover] oil," she explained.
Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38.00
Laura Mercier
Vanessa's statement comes courtesy of this matte lipstick. Once applied, both hosts and the makeup artist swooned over the color for its pink-red tone.
Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick, $28.00
Tom Ford
Matte lipsticks don't pair well with dry lips. "[Tom Ford lipsticks] are moisturizing," she shared. "If you tend to have a drier lip, it's a great option." The only downfall is that the beauty pro states that products don't last as long, so remember to keep it in your purse.
Matte Lip Color, $54.00
Beautyblender
The beauty blender is this makeup artist's "favorite product ever."
Original Makeup Sponge Applicator, $25.00
Caudalie
"I always recommend people use [concealer] with a damp beauty blender," she told the audience, before revealing that she wets the blender in the skin when her client arrives. By the time she's ready to use it, it's dried a bit, so she sprays the sponge with this beauty elixir. "You don't want it to be too cakey under your eye."
Beauty Elixir, $49.00
Laura Mercier
When it comes to eyeshadow, the pro prefer shadow sticks. "I think they're really easy," she shared listing her reasons. "They're full-proof. You don't get the fallout everywhere. It gives you a nice finish."
Caviar Stick Eye Colour, $29.00
Sisley Paris
To take Vanessa's makeup from day to night, Jenn went over the golden base with this bronze-hued shadow.
Phyto-Lip Twist, $50.00
Trestique
Then she applied eyeliner from the inner corner to the outer corner. "You don't need to be precious about it," she explained while dragging the liner. "Just whip it on, because you're going back and smudging it."
Line, Sharpen and Smudge Eye, $19.00