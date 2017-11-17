Everything We Know About the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Who's In and Who's Out?

We're just days away from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show taping, but it seems like some last minute changes are being made.

On Thursday, model Gigi Hadid announced on Twitter that she wouldn't be able to make it to Shanghai, China for the show. "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year," Hadid tweeted. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."

Now Page Six is reporting that Katy Perry had been scheduled to perform, but has been "banned" from China.