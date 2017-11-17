Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé Come Face-to-Face at Serena Williams' Wedding for the First Time After Kanye and Jay-Z's Fallout

Beetham/Prahl/Splash News
Did Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé put their husbands' differences aside in order to ensure Serena Williams had the perfect wedding?
While no one will ever really know that answer, E! News can confirm the two leading ladies did indeed come face-to-face for the first time following Kanye West and Jay-Z's feud. Both attended the tennis GOAT's wedding with Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans Thursday night and were even spotted together.
Onlookers tell us Bey and Kim were standing at the VIP bar together, ordering a glass of champagne before celebrating the bride. Kim looked chic in a long, black cocktail dress with her hair in a low ponytail, while Bey donned a long-sleeved green gown with a plunging neckline and a high ponytail.
They were joined by several of their closest friends, including: Ciara, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Bey's mama Tina Knowles.
Their reunion is especially intriguing for fans of Kanye and Jay-Z, considering the two rappers have had a bit of a tumultuous year.
Last November, 'Ye went off on both Bey and Jay during his Saint Pablo tour, accusing the songstress of refusing to perform at the 2016 MTV VMAs unless her "Formation" music video won, beating out both Kanye and Drake.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jay spoke about the rant over the summer on TIDAL'S Rap Radar podcast, noting he and the "Gold Digger" rapper haven't made amends.
"You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage," Jay-Z said during the interview. "But what really hurt me, you can't bring my kid or my wife into it. Like, Kanye is my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem."
He continued, "You know it's a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows he crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we've had many. That's part of who we are."
Jay's comments referenced his lyrics in "Kill Jay-Z" in which he name-drops both Kanye and his toddler son with Kim, Saint West.
"I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this 'f--k everybody' attitude ain't natural," Jay raps. "But you ain't a Saint, this ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin' / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f--k was he thinkin'?/ 'F--kin' wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin' / But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane."
Kanye did not respond to his comments at the time.