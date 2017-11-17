SNL's Bill Hader and Wife Maggie Carey Divorcing After 11 Years of Marriage

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' Wedding: All the Details on Her Two Dresses and $3.5 Million in Jewelry

David Otunga, Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Accuses David Otunga of "Aggressive" Behavior, Taunting Her With a Gun

Victoria's Secret

Everything We Know About the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Who's In and Who's Out?

Bill Hader, Maggie Carey

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bill Hader and Maggie Carey have called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

His rep confirms to E! News that the couple, who tied the knot in 2006, are getting a divorce

According to People, the actor and former Saturday Night Live star and writer-director Carey have been separated since July.

Hader and Carey have three children together. They welcomed their first child, Hannah, in 2009. Three years later they had a second daughter named Harper in 2012, followed two years later by a third daughter, Hayley in 2014.

Carey recently directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth and Making History. While Hader is currently filming the TV show Barry, for HBO.

Read

Bill Hader Helped Create Voice of BB-8 for Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Here's How He Did It

Back in 2014, Hader talked to Conan O'Brien about being a parent. "It's hard, it's great, it's beautiful," he shared. "I don't sleep."

He went on to tell the host, "They're very young. We'll be watching and she's really into the movie and stuff, and I'll go, you know, that's daddy and she kind of looks at me and she's like, that's a cartoon."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bill Hader , Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.