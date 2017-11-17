Priyanka Chopra Sets the Sweater Dress Standard for Winter

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's cold outside, but that doesn't mean that pants are the only option.

The sweater dress is a girl's best friend in the winter. It's warm, feminine, fashionable and versatile. With added accessories or layers, you can take it day to night or from casual to dressed up with ease. From Priyanka Chopra's pop of pink in Altuzarra to Kendall Jenner's fashion week iteration, the popular garment has so many styles that it's a go-to, no matter your personal taste. There's sure to be a sweater dress trend that fits you.

Photos

Winter Boots: Celebrity Picks With Prices You Can Afford

If the sweater dress is too boring for your wardrobe, think about all the ways to spice up the office-friendly staple. Try it in a bold color with multiple textures for an elevated take. If the hem is short, pair it with over-the-knee boots and an oversize coat to create more dimension and interesting proportions. The options are surprisingly limitless. Need help imagining your options?

Check out the celeb-loved trends below. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Distressed Daze

Kendall Jenner's post-apocalyptic, yet incredibly chic, ensemble is making us rethink holes in sweaters. 

ESC: More Sweater Dresses

Missguided

Cream Distressed Off the Shoulder Sweater Dress, Now $22

ESC: Sweater Dresses

Pretty Little Thing

Dark Mauve Distressed Raw Edge Sweater Dress, $22

 

ESC: Sweater Dresses

Iro

Distressed Sweater Dress, $187

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pop of Color

You can't miss Priyanka Chopra's pink sensation. For dress lovers that want to be warm, comfortable and stand out from the crowd, a bodycon sweater dress in a bright color is the perfect option.

ESC: Sweater Dresses

Lavish Alice

Asymmetric Tie Midi Dress in Violet Knit, Now $40.00

ESC: Sweater Dresses

American Eagle

Ahh-mazingly Soft Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress, $49.95

ESC: More Sweater Dresses

Selected

Knitted Sweater Dress, $103

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio

Timur Emek/Getty Images

High (Neck) Roller

Alessandra Ambrosio is a winter dream in a turtleneck gray sweater, paired with over-the-knee boots and velvet duster. This sweater style proves to be the ultimate garment to pair with your bright or patterned winter coat or accessories.

ESC: More Sweater Dresses

Boohoo

Maddison Roll Neck Cold Shoulder Jumper Dress, Now $18

ESC: Sweater Dresses

H&M

Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $24.99

ESC: Sweater Dresses

n:Philanthropy

Jules Dress, $298

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Oversized Glam

Victoria Secret model Jasmine Tookes makes sweater dress glam, sporting an embellished, oversized sweater. Her sparking, off-shoulder dress shines even brighter paired with her over-the-knee black boots.

ESC: More Sweater Dresses

BA&SH

Bird Embellished Jumper Dress, $529

ESC: Sweater Dresses

Hilfiger Collection

Owl Logo Cold Shoulder Knitted Dress, $498

ESC: Sweater Dresses

Givenchy

Cold-Shoulder Embroidered Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt, $830

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

