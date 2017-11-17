Priyanka Chopra Sets the Sweater Dress Standard for Winter

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
It's cold outside, but that doesn't mean that pants are the only option.
The sweater dress is a girl's best friend in the winter. It's warm, feminine, fashionable and versatile. With added accessories or layers, you can take it day to night or from casual to dressed up with ease. From Priyanka Chopra's pop of pink in Altuzarra to Kendall Jenner's fashion week iteration, the popular garment has so many styles that it's a go-to, no matter your personal taste. There's sure to be a sweater dress trend that fits you.
If the sweater dress is too boring for your wardrobe, think about all the ways to spice up the office-friendly staple. Try it in a bold color with multiple textures for an elevated take. If the hem is short, pair it with over-the-knee boots and an oversize coat to create more dimension and interesting proportions. The options are surprisingly limitless. Need help imagining your options?
Check out the celeb-loved trends below.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner's post-apocalyptic, yet incredibly chic, ensemble is making us rethink holes in sweaters.
Dark Mauve Distressed Raw Edge Sweater Dress, $22
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
You can't miss Priyanka Chopra's pink sensation. For dress lovers that want to be warm, comfortable and stand out from the crowd, a bodycon sweater dress in a bright color is the perfect option.
Asymmetric Tie Midi Dress in Violet Knit, Now $40.00
Article continues below
Knitted Sweater Dress, $103
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio is a winter dream in a turtleneck gray sweater, paired with over-the-knee boots and velvet duster. This sweater style proves to be the ultimate garment to pair with your bright or patterned winter coat or accessories.
Article continues below
Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $24.99
Jules Dress, $298
Article continues below
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Victoria Secret model Jasmine Tookes makes sweater dress glam, sporting an embellished, oversized sweater. Her sparking, off-shoulder dress shines even brighter paired with her over-the-knee black boots.
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: A Celebrity Guide to the Best Boots & Booties This Season