Nashville to End (For Real) After Season 6

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Previews the Road Ahead for Jo After That Major Fall Finale Cliffhanger
The song has come to an end. Again.
Nashville has been canceled by CMT, with the upcoming sixth season serving as its last. The country drama's final outing, which will be 16 episodes, will premiere Jan. 4, with the show set to air its series finale in summer 2018.
"All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. "And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years."
Mark Levine/CMT
"After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season" Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, said in a statement. "We're very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all."
Not returning for the final season is Rachel Bilson, who joined the show in season five.
In May 2016, Nashville was axed by ABC after four seasons, but CMT swooped in to save the show soon after.
Though most of the original stars made the transition to the new network, Connie Britton was killed off the show in season five.
"Thank you Rayna Jaymes," Britton wrote on Instagram after the shocking episode aired, "For your magic and your dignity. And thank you to all the creators of Rayna Jaymes, for there were many."
Nashville's sixth and final season will premiere Jan. 4 on CMT.