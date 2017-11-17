Nashville to End (For Real) After Season 6

The song has come to an end. Again.

Nashville has been canceled by CMT, with the upcoming sixth season serving as its last. The country drama's final outing, which will be 16 episodes, will premiere Jan. 4, with the show set to air its series finale in summer 2018.

"All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters," executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a statement. "And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years."