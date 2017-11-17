8 Mile Is Coming to Netflix in December

Get ready to lose yourself.
E! News can confirm that 8 Mile is coming to Netflix this December. The Oscar-winning film starring Eminem will be available to stream Dec. 1.
For those who don't remember the 2002 film, 8 Mile is inspired by Eminem's life. Aspiring rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" (Eminem) moves back to Detroit's 8 Mile district and faces a number of life challenges. Even though his situation seems grim, Jimmy begins to compete in local rap battles and works to overcome these hurdles to make his dreams come true.
Besides Eminem, the movie features Kim Basinger Mekhi Phifer, and the late Brittany Murphy. The rapper also created the song "Lose Yourself" for the film.
Both the movie and the song experienced great success. "Lose Yourself" ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003, as well as a Grammy for Best Rap Song.
Eminem also won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor in a Drama or Action Adventure, as well as Choice Breakout Star. He also took home an MTV Movie and TV Award in the category for Best Male Performance.
This year marked the 15th anniversary of the film's debut. Watch the video to see some of the film's cast members talk about the film.
