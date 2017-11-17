Erika Jayne Looks Fabulous AF on Pretty Mess Book Cover

Gallery Books
Erika Jayne is a Pretty Mess, all right—emphasis on the word "pretty."
E! News was given the exclusive first look at the cover her memoir, to be published on March 20, 2018. "Without Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi would just be another rich bitch with a plane," she joked of her dual personas in July, when the book deal was announced. "I hope my intimate story can inspire readers to become their own strong, confident and vibrant pretty messes."
Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Pretty Mess.
In a statement to E! News, publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said, "This book proves why Erika Jayne is a fan favorite: She's fun and she's fearless—and for the first time, she's here to tell all."
Jayne joined the sixth season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015, and she was a contestant on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars in early 2017. She's also a successful singer, churning out No. 1 hits like "How Many F--ks," "Painkillr" and, of course, "Pretty Mess."
In her book, she retraces her road to stardom, writing about her beginnings as a dancer, to later marrying attorney Tom Girardi, 33 years her senior, and becoming a reality TV star. "There's much more to Erika Jayne than her fans see on the show," according to a press release. "Pretty Mess is her opportunity to dig deep and tell her many-layered, unique and inspiring life story."
Jayne will return for Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, alongside her old friends Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump. The group will be joined by a new housewife, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, friend of the housewives.
New episodes begin airing Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
