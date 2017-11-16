Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor Responds to Trace Lysette's Sexual Harassment Allegations: "I Am Not a Predator"

AP/Getty Images
Jeffrey Tambor is responding to sexual harassment allegations made by his Transparent co-star Trace Lysette.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winning actor wants to make it clear to fans that he has "never been a predator."
"For the past four years, I've had the huge privilege—and huge responsibility—of playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, in a show that I know has had an enormous, positive impact on a community that has been too long dismissed and misunderstood. Now I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly," he began. "I know I haven't always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator — ever."
Jeffrey continued, "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."
Amazon
Earlier this week, Trace issued a statement to the same publication where she claimed Jeffrey "acted inappropriate to me."
"Jeffrey has made many sexual advances and comments at me, but one time it got physical," she alleged. "My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me. He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off of me. Again, I laughed it off and rolled my eyes. I had a job to do and I had to do it with Jeffrey, the lead of our show."
An Amazon spokesperson tells THR that "this information will be added to our ongoing conversation." The studio is also looking into claims made by Jeffrey's former assistant Van Barnes who accused the actor on Facebook of being inappropriate.
Jeffrey would later deny the claims and say he was "appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."
In regards to Trace, she's hoping Amazon will take action in regards to a show she still feels honored to be part of.
"I call on Amazon to make another bold affirmative move to our communities: Remove the problem and let the show go on," she urged. "It's vital that the show's creator, showrunner and its studio re-center the narrative of Transparent on the experiences of the other trans characters and family members audiences have grown to love on the series."