And the Project Runway Season 16 Winner Is...

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scandal Season 7, Kerry Washington

Did Scandal's Fall Finale Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?

Grey's Anatomy Season 14, Chandra Wilson

The Grey's Anatomy Fall Finale Just Left Us With One Hell of a Cliffhanger

Stacy London Hasn't Unblocked Clinton Kelly on Twitter

Project Runway Season 16 finalists

Lifetime

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season 16 finale of Project Runway. If you haven't tuned in yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

We finally have a Project Runway winner!

Season 16 of the Lifetime reality series saw Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and guest judge Jessica Alba crown "the next great American designer" after finalists Brandon Kee, Ayana Ife, Margarita Alvarez and Kentaro Kameyama arrived at New York Fashion Week ready to show off their final collections. And in a season full of firsts—with models ranging in size from 0 to 22 for the first time, celebrating body diversity—the passed up the opportunity to crown the first Muslim modest wear designer in the show's history, landing on someone else not entirely unexpected instead.

Photos

Project Runway Winners: Where Are They Now?

In the end, it came down to Ayana and Kentaro, with Heidi praising Ayana's "great rhythm" that finished beautifully with that stunning dress and Kentaro's "unexpected emotion." As for why they landed on Kentaro, Nina has this to offer: "Throughout all these weeks, I have seen you really work hard, be very determined and then finally surprise us."

"I am just thrilled to see such a talent come to life. How you express yourself, it's really beautiful," Jessica told him.

"I mean, you've been great throughout the whole season, but today, you really showed what an artist you truly are," Heidi added.

"Winning Project Runway is like a dream come true," Kentaro said. "Probably I'm going to have a little more opportunity, but I'll just keep myself humble and work hard and do my best"

Did the right finalist win? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!

Project Runway has been renewed through season 18 and will return in 2018 on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Project Runway , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.