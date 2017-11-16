Did Scandal's Fall Finale Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?

Of course, Liv was bluffing and expected her father to fold. Until he didn't. She didn't handle hearing those gunshots well, but composed herself well enough for her dad to return to the room and offer the cruel taunt to show her the body. So, is Quinn really dead? Normally, without seeing the body with out own eyes, we err on the side of caution before presuming a main character has been offed. But Lowes and creator Shonda Rhimes' tweets immediately after the finale finished have us thinking that really may have been the end of the road for ol' Quinn Perkins.

"It's the final season you guys, you know we had to go all out. We are happy that @KatieQLowes can have this time with her baby," Rhimes told her followers.

Lowes sent out a couple of messages on the social media site. "Thank you to the @ScandalWriters @shondarhimes for this time with my baby. And for Quinn," she wrote. "Can't even tell you how much I miss my #Scandal fam...and most of all. You #gladiators. Thank you. Love you. Thank you."