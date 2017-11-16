Serena Williams' Wedding Guests: How She Befriended Kim Kardashian, Colton Haynes and More A-Listers

Serena Williams is married!

The tennis superstar tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian on Thursday evening in front of friends and family in New Orleans.

Many of Serena's celeb BFFs were in attendance at the ceremony Thursday to see their pal get married.

Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Colton Haynes are among the stars that have been spotted in New Orleans over the past 24 hours.

In celebration of Serena's special day, let's take a look into the past to see how long she's been best friends with Kim, Eva, Colton and more celebs!