Olympic Volleyball Star Misty May-Treanor Gives Birth to Twins

Misty May-Treanor

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for USOC

Misty May-Treanor is serving up some wonderful news!

The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced via Twitter on Thursday that she's given birth to twins, her second and third child with husband Matt Treanor

"The @lbccvikings women's team got to meet the latest [addition] of Treanors earlier this week," the volleyball pro wrote alongside a photo of her babies meeting the Long Beach City College women's volleyball team she coaches. "Lots of babysitters!"

Sports fanatics will remember Misty from the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Summer Games, where she and teammate Kerry Walsh Jennings dominated the beach together. In 2014, Misty and her MLB star hubby welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malia Barbara

The athlete went on to compete on season seven of Dancing With the Stars, and just last year, May-Treanor was inducted into Volleyball Hall of Fame.

As for her road to twins, the new mama has remained relatively quiet online save for a few baby bump photos shared just prior to giving birth. It appears her newest bundle of joys arrived sometime after November 6, as she tweeted then, "Could this be the last day of Monitoring????#ComeOnBabies"

Congrats, Misty! Here's hoping the 2032 Olympics is ready for a few more competitors! 

