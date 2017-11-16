Serena Williams' Star-Studded Wedding: See Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and More Famous Friends Arrive

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alycia Bella, LoLa Monroe, The Platinum Life 106

LoLa Monroe Sets Alycia Bella Up on a Blind Date on The Platinum Life: "I Know What She Likes and She Likes Rappers!"

Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Wedding Guests: How She Befriended Kim Kardashian, Colton Haynes and More A-Listers

Jennifer Hudson, David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Break Up, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Ex-Fiancé

When Serena Williams says "I Do," her Hollywood crew comes through.

In case you missed the big news, the tennis champion married Alexis Ohanian during a lavish ceremony in New Orleans Thursday night. 

While inside details aren't available just yet, there's no denying the star power that was present to watch these longtime lovers officially say "I Do."

After appearing on The Real in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian flew to the destination and witnessed her close pal exchange vows. Other familiar faces included Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Eva Longoria

So what does one wear to Serena's wedding? Funny you should ask. We obtained photos of just a few of the many famous guests arriving to tonight's ceremony in our gallery below

Photos

Serena Williams' Famous Wedding Guests

Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

Beetham/Prahl/Splash News

Kim Kardashian

After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony. 

Eva Longoria, Jose Bastion, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Eva Longoria & Jose Bastion

Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding. 

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Kelly Rowland & La La Anthony

Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time. 

Article continues below

Selita Ebanks, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

BACKGRID

Selita Ebanks

Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening. 

Anna Wintour, Serena Williams Wedding, Alexis Ohanian

Splash News

Anna Wintour

The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine

Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style. 

Article continues below

Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee

The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day. 

Colton Haynes, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

LALO/BACKGRID

Colton Haynes

Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony. 

Perhaps the most important guest was the couple's baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born a little over two months ago. Can you feel the love already?!

Congratulations to the couple on their special day. We can't wait to see official photos. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Weddings , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.