Serena Williams' Star-Studded Wedding: See Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and More Famous Friends Arrive

When Serena Williams says "I Do," her Hollywood crew comes through.
In case you missed the big news, the tennis champion married Alexis Ohanian during a lavish ceremony in New Orleans Thursday night.
While inside details aren't available just yet, there's no denying the star power that was present to watch these longtime lovers officially say "I Do."
After appearing on The Real in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian flew to the destination and witnessed her close pal exchange vows. Other familiar faces included Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Eva Longoria.
So what does one wear to Serena's wedding? Funny you should ask. We obtained photos of just a few of the many famous guests arriving to tonight's ceremony in our gallery below.
Beetham/Prahl/Splash News
Kim Kardashian
After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony.
Eva Longoria & Jose Bastion
Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding.
Kelly Rowland & La La Anthony
Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time.
Selita Ebanks
Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening.
Anna Wintour
The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine.
Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style.
Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee
The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day.
Colton Haynes
Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony.
Perhaps the most important guest was the couple's baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born a little over two months ago. Can you feel the love already?!
Congratulations to the couple on their special day. We can't wait to see official photos.
